Amit Shah to review Jammu and Kashmir's security situation today1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: The situation along the Line of Control and International Border, infiltration bids from across the border, and attempts to target minority community members are expected to be discussed in the meeting today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said sources, adding that he will be given a detailed presentation on the prevailing law and order situation in J-K by security officials of the central government and the union territory administration.
