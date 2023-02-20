Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Nagaland in a bid to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for February 27. He will also take part in a public meeting in the eastern part of the state.

Shah will campaign in Nagaland for two on February 20 and 21 and is also expected to hold a road show in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

“Amit Shah ji will be coming to Mon tomorrow and participate in the rally around 3.30 pm… We are expecting a crowd in excess of 10,000," News agency PTI quoted Cheong Konyak, a BJP candidate from the state as saying.

The senior BJP leader is expected to meet the leaders of civil society organizations along with members associated with organizations demanding a separate ‘Eastern Nagaland’. He is also expected to address a rally in Mokukchung Town on February 21.

Many senior saffron party leaders are campaigning in Nagaland for the BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) ahead of the assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a rally in Nagaland's Dimapur along with the Chief Minister.

BJP and NDPP have decided to renew their alliance once again with BJP contesting the election in 20 seats while NDPP contesting in 40 seats in the northeastern state.

Nagaland has a total of 13,17,632 voters segregated across 6,61,489 male voters and 6,56,143 female voters. All 60 seats in Nagaland assembly will go to polls on February 27 and the results would be announced on March 2.

The northeastern state has a total of 2,351 polling stations with Merapani polling station No. 71 having the lowest number of voters(37) and Usutomi polling station No. 12 having the highest number of voters(1,348). In terms of constituencies, Mokokchung Town has the lowest number of voters at 8,302 and Ghaspani-I has the highest number of voters at 74,395.

