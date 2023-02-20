Amit Shah to start his two-day visit to poll-bound Nagaland today
Home Minister Amit Shah will start his two-day visit to poll-bound Nagaland from today in a bid to woo voters in favour of the ruling BJP-NDPP alliance ahead of assembly elections on February 27.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Nagaland in a bid to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for February 27. He will also take part in a public meeting in the eastern part of the state.
