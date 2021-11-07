Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi on 13 November, in the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

According to news agency ANI, Shah is visiting Varanasi to attend the inaugural day of the two-day

He is also likely to hold a brief meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state.

Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake assembly elections as he is considered the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls.

Soon after taking over as the BJP's national president, the party in 2014 had registered a historic win in 71 out of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking another round of victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated from 2022, where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate.

The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67%. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The next legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 14 May 2022.

Meanwhile, chief ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – gave a presentation on the assembly elections in the party national executive meeting held on Sunday.

UP CM Adityanath also proposed the party's political resolution that praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with the chief ministers of the three other states pitching in as well.

