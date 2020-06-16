NEW DELHI : Union home minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the handling of the covid-19 situation in Delhi and called for all political parties to work together to tackle the crisis. This comes just a day after the minister announced measures for containing the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

A key decision taken at the meeting held to address concerns of low levels of testing and the shortage of hospital beds, is that the government will conduct 18,000 tests in a day and also increase dedicated beds in government hospitals by 20 June.

Delhi has the third-highest number of cases in India with about 42,000 covid-positive people. The cases in Delhi are likely to see a sharp spike with the total likely to touch 1 lakh by June end and 5.5 lakh cases by July end, according to government estimates.

In Sunday’s meeting, the government said it will triple the number of tests in a week, conduct door-to-door health surveys in hotspots, and allot 500 railway coaches to Delhi to increase the number of beds by 8,000. “Met with leaders of various political parties in Delhi regarding the fight against corona…At this time, all parties should work in the interest of the people of Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without any political grudges. The solidarity of political parties will increase public confidence and strengthen the fight against covid," Shah said on Twitter after Tuesday’s meeting. Earlier this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Delhi for a consecutive term, winning 62 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats.

“There has been a target of increasing testing capabilities to 18,000 a day by 20 June. Beds will be increased through hospitals, railway coaches and hotels. There is a new testing kit for ₹450 that will be introduced. Those who have recovered also need to volunteer. Work is ongoing on the capping of facilities. We need to work together in this fight," Sanjay Singh, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member said after the meeting.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via