Amit Shah urges all parties in Delhi to fight virus together

In Sunday’s meeting, the government said it will triple the number of tests in a week, conduct door-to-door health surveys in hotspots, and allot 500 railway coaches to Delhi to increase the number of beds by 8,000. “Met with leaders of various political parties in Delhi regarding the fight against corona…At this time, all parties should work in the interest of the people of Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without any political grudges. The solidarity of political parties will increase public confidence and strengthen the fight against covid," Shah said on Twitter after Tuesday’s meeting. Earlier this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Delhi for a consecutive term, winning 62 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats.