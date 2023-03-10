Amit Shah virtually inaugurates development projects worth ₹154 crore in Ahmedabad2 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- Among the biggest work is the inauguration of a new overbridge at Sanathal Junction on Sardar Patel Ring Road at a cost of around ₹100 crore
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Friday unveiled multiple development works worth Rs. 154 crore of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.
Virtually addressing the occasion, the minister said that it is an important day today because it is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “He gave a new definition of self-respect in the country on the basis of Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha."
Shah added that at the age of 15, Shivaji Maharaj had built a Hindu empire with a strong resolve in front of the Mughal rulers. “Today also marks the death anniversary of Savitribai Phule who put a lot of emphasis on women’s education for women empowerment. Mahatma Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule both worked towards various reforms for women."
He said that several developmental works worth ₹154 crore have been inaugurated today, among which the biggest work is the inauguration of a new overbridge at Sanathal Junction on Sardar Patel Ring Road at a cost of around ₹100 crore. “The need for this overbridge has increased due to rapid industrial development in Sanand GIDC and nearby area and its spread in entire rural area of Ahmedabad."
The minister said that a very important work for drainage is completed in Shela village. “This will hugely benefit the people of Shela from the point of view of cleanliness and health. Apart from this, under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, 468 families have got houses in Bavla Nagar today."
Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine government of Gujarat has resolved that no one should remain homeless in the entire state. “Under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, smart schools have also been inaugurated in Chandkheda, Sabarmati, Shela, Thaltej and Sarkhej."
He added that PM Modi has kept the concept of smart school in the new education policy, the aim of which is to provide a platform to the talents of the children at the level of primary education itself, so that their all-round development can be ensured. ‘Smart schools are not just a concept but a way to bring change in the lives of children. There will definitely be a qualitative change in the education of children through these schools."
The other development works include Senior Citizen Park at Chandkheda and Nawadaj at a cost of Rs. 62 lakh, pedestrian subway near Ahmedabad-Viramgam broad gauge line at a cost of Rs. 4.39 crore, and 5 Anganwadis at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh, were also inaugurated.
