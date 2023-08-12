Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated some key infrastructure projects in the Kutch district of Gujarat along the Indo-Pakistan border. Amit Shah met personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and laid the foundation stone of a mooring place for the force. The Home Minister visited several border outposts including the dangerous Harami Nala and 1170 pillar which are close to India's last point in India's international boundary.

"In a significant step towards enhancing border security and infrastructure, Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a Mooring Place at Koteshwar for the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kutch and also inaugurated the newly constructed Chidiyamod-Biarbet Link Road and OP Tower in the district's Harami Nala area," a release by BSF said.

Amit Shah emphasized the efforts of the government in ensuring the security of our borders. The minister said that the mooring place will facilitate smooth maintenance of all BSF vessels for BSF's water wing from Harami Nala in the western region to the water border of entire Gujarat.

A mooring place is a permanent structure over which water-borne vessels like quays, wharves, jetties, piers, and anchor buoys can be secured.

Strategically positioned Mooring Place

“BSF is the only force among all CAPFs which has expertise in securing land and water borders and it has its air wing also…BSF has the capability, strength, and courage to protect water, land, and sky like the Indian Army," Amit Shah said while addressing the BSF personnel and other dignitaries.

The ₹257 crore mooring place project serves as a resounding affirmation of the government's resolute dedication to enhancing the effectiveness of our border security forces.

The announcement further highlights that the strategically positioned Mooring Place, encompassing a land area of 60 acres, stands as a vital establishment for accommodating BSF Water Vessels within the Creek vicinity.

Amit Shah also inaugurated the 28 km-long Chidyamode-BR Bet Link Road, and an outpost tower at the 1164 pillar along the Harami Nala. The road will ensure proper operational and logistical support to BSF personnel deployed along the sensitive border areas.

1,900 BSF personnel made a supreme sacrifice

The Home Minister also remembered the 1,900 BSF personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice protecting the nation and announced that soon in Nadabet, there will be a BSF viewing point that will inform the citizens of the great history of BSF.

“BSF guards the borders in adverse conditions of temperature ranging from -43 degree to +43 degree…Be it Sundarbans, HaramiNala, snow-clad hills of Jammu and Kashmir or Bangladesh border surrounded by various waterfalls, BSF has always kept its eyes on the enemy," he added.