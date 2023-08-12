Amit Shah visits border outpost along Indo-Pak border, inaugurates key projects for BSF2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Amit Shah visited several border outposts including the dangerous Harami Nala and 1170 pillar which are close to India's last point in India's international boundary
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated some key infrastructure projects in the Kutch district of Gujarat along the Indo-Pakistan border. Amit Shah met personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and laid the foundation stone of a mooring place for the force. The Home Minister visited several border outposts including the dangerous Harami Nala and 1170 pillar which are close to India's last point in India's international boundary.