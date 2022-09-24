Amit Shah says protecting borders is top priority of govt

Shah said after the formation of the government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no stone has been left unturned in enhancing the infrastructure on the border areas
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said it is the top priority of the government to protect the borders of the country and due to this the expenditure on infrastructure has been increased significantly.
“Earlier the expenditure which was ₹4,000 crore per year is now ₹6,000 crore per year. The construction of roads has been increased by almost three and a half times and this reflects the priority of the government to protect the borders. The security of the borders of the country cannot be ensured without the tireless work and sacrifice of the security forces," the ministry quoted Shah as saying.
He said that after the formation of the government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014, no stone has been left unturned in enhancing the infrastructure on the border areas. Between 2008 and 2014, around ₹23,700 crore was spent. But after 2014, the amount of ₹23,700 crore has been increased to ₹44,600 crore.
The minister on Friday visited the Fatehpur BOP on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar and conducted review of various activities of the border area with Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB).
The minister inaugurated the BOP buildings of Fatehpur, Pektola, Beria, Amgachi and Raniganj at Fatehpur BOP and interacted and had refreshments with personnel there. Shah also visited and offered his prayers at Budhi Kali Mata Temple.
He said that the Narendra Modi government has been working in a time bound and phased manner to provide residential facilities for security forces personnel deployed along the border and their families in the last eight years. Under this national program, five buildings are being inaugurated today at a cost of ₹25 crore.
He said the government believes that the personnel of our security forces spend the golden years of their lives in difficult conditions on the borders for the security of the country, it is the duty of the government to take care of their well being and convenience.
Shah said that under this, the residence of jawans, NCO barracks, outpost in-charge residence, mess, armoury, storage and solar power plant of about 10 kilowatt capacity are being inaugurated today. Along with this, buildings have been constructed on 5 acres of land in Pekatola at a cost of ₹7.50 crore, in Beriya at a cost of ₹4.5 crore and in Araria and Raniganj at a cost of about ₹3.5 crore.
