Amit Shah visits residence of policeman killed by terrorists in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday visited the residence of Inspector Parvez Ahmed, who was killed by terrorists last month in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam in June 22.

During his visit, Shah met Ahmed's wife Fatima Akhter and gave her official papers for a government job.

"Today visited the family of martyr Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and paid tributes to him. I and the nation are proud of his bravery. Jammu and Kashmir Police is making all efforts to realize the vision of PM Modi for a new JK," Shah wrote on Twitter.

.@JmuKmrPolice के शहीद जवान परवेज अहमद दार के घर जाकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। मुझे व पूरे देश को उनकी बहादुरी पर गर्व है। उनके परिजनों से भेंट की और उनकी पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी दी।



मोदी जी ने जो नए J&K की कल्पना की है, उसको साकार करने के लिए J&K पुलिस पूरी तन्मयता से प्रयासरत है। pic.twitter.com/Krv6CNfdJu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2021

Along with Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh were also present at the slain inspector's residence.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the union territory.

This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir because of Shah's visit to the valley. Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley. At least 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.

Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.