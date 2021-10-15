On the first day of his visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the National Memorial Cellular Jail and laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Column. He also took a tour of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's cell and paid homage to the freedom fighter.

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, Shah earlier paid floral tributes to freedom fighters at the cellular jail of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the cell where Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned at Cellular Jail in Port Blair. pic.twitter.com/vJnJ4vcWAL — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

The Union Home Minister arrived at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on a three-day visit to take stock of various development initiatives. He was received at Veer Savarkar International Airport by Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi and MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, along with officers of the local administration.

Tomorrow, Shah will carry out an aerial survey of Rani Laxmibai Island, Shaheed Dweep Eco-tourism project, Swaraj Dweep water aerodrome and other development projects. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island

On October 17, Sunday, Shah will attend review meetings on the security and development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

