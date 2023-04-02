Amit Shah vows to ‘uproot’ mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar, says BJP's doors are 'forever shut' for Nitish Kumar's JDU1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tore into the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for 'failing to check' communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and asserted that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025.
Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Sunday afternoon for "failing to check" communal violence. He assured that the current administration would soon be ‘uprooted’ and that the BJP would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls. Speaking about their former ally, the Union Minister assured that “BJP's doors are shut for JDU forever".
