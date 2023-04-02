Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Sunday afternoon for "failing to check" communal violence. He assured that the current administration would soon be ‘uprooted’ and that the BJP would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls. Speaking about their former ally, the Union Minister assured that “BJP's doors are shut for JDU forever".

"People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third consecutive term. Once that happens, Nitish Kumar will go back on his promise of handing over the mantle to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as his dreams of becoming the PM will be shattered," he said.

Shah assured that rioters would be ‘hung upside down’ if Prime Minister Modi was given a full mandate in 2024 and the people of Bihar elected a BJP government the next year.

#WATCH | "...If someone has any doubt that BJP will take JDU back into NDA after election results, then I want to make it clear that BJP's doors are shut for them (JDU) forever": Union HM Amit Shah in Bihar rally pic.twitter.com/KJll9jH6lm — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

“The government which has 'Jungle Raj' pioneer Lalu Prasad Yadav's party, can that govt bring peace in Bihar? Nitish Kumar sat in the lap of Lalu Prasad Yadav due to hunger for power…we will uproot the 'Mahagathbandhan' government," Shah said during a public address in Nawada district.

The Home Minister had initially been slated to address an event in Bihar's Sasaram. “But due to unfortunate situation people are being killed there…bullets are fired and tear-gas shelling is happening. I will come to Sasaram surely during my next visit," Shah assured.

(With inputs from agencies)