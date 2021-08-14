Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that 14 August will now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people. He further said the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the prime minister said, keep "reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment".

Welcoming the decision, Shah tweeted, “In the memory of the sacrifice and struggle of our innumerable sisters and brothers who were displaced in the shadow of violence and hatred at the time of Partition of the country, Shri Narendra Modi has decided to observe 14th August as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. I welcome Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking this sensitive decision".

He further said, “The wound of the partition of the country and the grief of losing loved ones cannot be described in words. I am sure that 'Partition Horrors RemembranceDay' will strengthen peace, love and unity by eliminating the ill-will of discrimination and malice from society".

Home Ministry notifies 14 August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry later issued a notification declaring that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to salute those who sacrificed their lives during the country's partition, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement to this effect.

The notification said, the Home Ministry said the people of India, while celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", will salute those sons and daughters of the country who had to sacrifice their lives during the partition of India.

"...the Government of India has decided to declare 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in remembrance of the people who lost their lives during the partition.

“Therefore, the Government of India declares 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people of India during the partition," the notification said.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Pakistan's independence day falls on August 14.

