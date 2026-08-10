'Amit Shah will reply on students' protest, but...': Rijiju sets rider; Opposition seeks Ayodhya donation debate too

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted on Monday that while the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on student-related movements, lawmakers must refrain from disrupting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's official response.

“The offer made by the government is very clear. I have stated, government is ready to have a full and detailed discussion about the student movements and the activities related to that,” Rijiju said, according to ANI.

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He cautioned the opposition against disruptions during official statements while emphasising the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process. “My only point, very clearly made to the opposition, is that while the discussion and the reply are being made, they should not create any disturbances to distract the house or to prevent the statement of the honourable home minister,” Rijiju said.

He added that “once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion”.

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Rahul Gandhi demands court-monitored probe Rijiju's remarks came after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the government over the alleged police action against students protesting on 20 July.

Gandhi demanded an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court and accused the police of using excessive force against the protesters.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that pellet guns, nail-studded batons and tear gas shells were used against students who were protesting over their future. He further alleged that police personnel beat female students and that some minors suffered broken bones.

“Pellet guns, nail-studded batons, and tear gas shells--these were used to attack students who were peacefully asking questions only about their future,” Gandhi said.

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He also questioned Shah's absence from Parliament on the issue, saying that nearly 20 days had passed without the Home Minister responding to it.

"Every opposition proposal for discussion has been rejected," Gandhi alleged, adding that the government should face a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.

Also Read | Rijiju dismisses reports of Special Parl Session on Delimitation amid deadlock

Opposition protests disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings The House witnessed uproar on Monday as four key Bills -- the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 -- were introduced amid protests.

The proceedings were later adjourned for the day as Opposition MPs continued demanding a government response over the alleged police action against the students and the alleged theft of donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

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Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, with six of the eight Bills passed by the Lok Sabha cleared without a debate.

Opposition raises Ayodhya donations issue The Opposition has also sought a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Centre over the issue while also attacking the government's handling of the protests.

"We ask the government the question of why lathis were used, tear gas shells were fired, and electric shocks were administered," Yadav said.

He also criticised the government's move to introduce the FCRA Amendment Bill, alleging that the legislation could be used to gain control over institutions.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas similarly said the Opposition had sought an explanation from the government over the Jantar Mantar incident and a full-fledged discussion on the alleged Ayodhya donations issue.

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"We asked for an explanation or a clarification about the attack on the students on 20th, about the student protest. Home Minister has consciously stayed away from the Parliament," Brittas said.

He alleged that the government was attempting to push Bills through Parliament without addressing Opposition concerns.

"Now they want to bring all these bills either by hook or crook. This is not acceptable to the Opposition," he said.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 'Amit Shah will reply on students' protest, but...': Rijiju sets rider; Opposition seeks Ayodhya donation debate too