The Union Minister sought the support of the veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan to champion the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Mumbai. The Union Minister sought the support of the veteran Bollywood actor to champion the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Mumbai. The Union Minister sought the support of the veteran Bollywood actor to champion the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India.
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, in India itself about eighty thousand people are killed in road crashes annually which is thirteen per cent of the total fatality all over the world, news agency ANI report said. Notably, in most cases, crashes occur either due to carelessness or due to a lack of road safety awareness of the road user, hence, road safety education is as essential as any other basic skill of survival, the report said.
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, in India itself about eighty thousand people are killed in road crashes annually which is thirteen per cent of the total fatality all over the world, news agency ANI report said. Notably, in most cases, crashes occur either due to carelessness or due to a lack of road safety awareness of the road user, hence, road safety education is as essential as any other basic skill of survival, the report said.
Additionally, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway's aim is to provide road safety information for road users to encourage safer road user behaviour among current and prospective road users and reduce the number of people killed and injured on roads every year. The aim is to provide road safety information for road users to encourage safer road user behaviour among current and prospective road users and reduce the number of people killed and injured on our roads every year, as per the report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway's aim is to provide road safety information for road users to encourage safer road user behaviour among current and prospective road users and reduce the number of people killed and injured on roads every year. The aim is to provide road safety information for road users to encourage safer road user behaviour among current and prospective road users and reduce the number of people killed and injured on our roads every year, as per the report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the veteran Bollywood Amitabh, himself over the years has been involved with a number of social causes, including being the goodwill ambassador for the Polio UNICEF campaign, UN Ambassador for Girl Child, and the Swachh Bharat Mission campaign, among others. Meanwhile. On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9, the report said.
Notably, the veteran Bollywood Amitabh, himself over the years has been involved with a number of social causes, including being the goodwill ambassador for the Polio UNICEF campaign, UN Ambassador for Girl Child, and the Swachh Bharat Mission campaign, among others. Meanwhile. On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9, the report said.