Amitabh Bachchan becomes India’s highest tax-paying celebrity, surpasses SRK, Salman; pays THIS much in taxes this year

Amitabh Bachchan has set a new record by becoming India’s highest-tax-paying celebrity for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. The 81-year-old actor earned ₹350 crore this year, resulting in a tax liability of ₹120 crore- a 69 per cent increase from last year's ₹71 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s income comes from several sources, including films, brand endorsements, and the long-running game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which he has hosted for over two decades, Pinkvilla reported.

"From starring in some of Indian cinema’s biggest films to being the top choice for major brands, Amitabh remains an actor in demand. His earnings from these ventures amount to ₹350 crore, making him one of the highest individual earners in the industry," sources told Pinkvilla.

Amitabh Bachchan tops Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Amitabh Bachchan is known for his financial discipline and has consistently paid his taxes on time throughout his career.

This year also, Amitabh Bachchan paid ₹120 crore in taxes on his earnings of ₹350 crore. His final advance tax instalment of ₹52.5 crore was paid on March 15, 2025.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan held the title, paying ₹92 crore in taxes. This year, Amitabh Bachchan's contribution surpassed SRK's by 30 per cent, moving him from the fourth spot to the top of the highest-tax-paying Indian celebrities list.

Other notable names on the list include Thalapathy Vijay, who paid ₹80 crore in taxes and Salman Khan, who paid ₹75 crore in taxes.

At 81, Amitabh Bachchan remains a powerhouse in the industry. He recently starred in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth and Kalki 2898 AD alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.