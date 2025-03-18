Amitabh Bachchan becomes India’s highest tax-paying celebrity, surpasses SRK, Salman; pays THIS much in taxes this year

Amitabh Bachchan has become India's highest-tax-paying celebrity for 2024-25, paying 120 crore on earnings of 350 crore, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan. His income stems from films and endorsements, and at 81, he continues to be a major figure in the industry.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated18 Mar 2025, 05:35 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Sets New Record as Top Taxpayer, Paying ₹120 Crore for 2024-25

Amitabh Bachchan has set a new record by becoming India’s highest-tax-paying celebrity for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. The 81-year-old actor earned 350 crore this year, resulting in a tax liability of 120 crore- a 69 per cent increase from last year's 71 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s income comes from several sources, including films, brand endorsements, and the long-running game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which he has hosted for over two decades, Pinkvilla reported. 

"From starring in some of Indian cinema’s biggest films to being the top choice for major brands, Amitabh remains an actor in demand. His earnings from these ventures amount to 350 crore, making him one of the highest individual earners in the industry," sources told Pinkvilla.

Amitabh Bachchan tops Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his financial discipline and has consistently paid his taxes on time throughout his career. 

This year also, Amitabh Bachchan paid 120 crore in taxes on his earnings of 350 crore. His final advance tax instalment of 52.5 crore was paid on March 15, 2025.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan held the title, paying 92 crore in taxes. This year, Amitabh Bachchan's contribution surpassed SRK's by 30 per cent, moving him from the fourth spot to the top of the highest-tax-paying Indian celebrities list.

Other notable names on the list include Thalapathy Vijay, who paid 80 crore in taxes and Salman Khan, who paid 75 crore in taxes.

At 81, Amitabh Bachchan remains a powerhouse in the industry. He recently starred in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth and Kalki 2898 AD alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. 

He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 and has confirmed his return for the show's next season.

First Published:18 Mar 2025, 05:35 AM IST
