Amitabh Bachchan buys plot in Ayodhya for ₹14.5 crore ahead of Ram Mandir ‘Pran Prathista’
Amitabh Bachchan has bought a plot to build a home in Ayodhya worth ₹14.5 crore ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran prathista’ ceremony. The veteran Bollywood actor, who was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), bought the a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), reports Hindustan Times.