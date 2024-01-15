Amitabh Bachchan has bought a plot to build a home in Ayodhya worth ₹14.5 crore ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran prathista’ ceremony. The veteran Bollywood actor, who was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), bought the a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), reports Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report citing people familiar wit the transaction between HoABL and Amitabh Bachchan told HT that Bachchan intends to build a home measured around 10,000 square feet and was valued at ₹14.5 crore.

The Sarayu is set to be inaugurated on 22 January, the same day, the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Prathista’ ceremony will take place. Prime Minster Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sarayu is spread over 51 acres.

According to Hindustan Times, speaking about his investment in the project, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital."

Calling it a “milestone moment" for his company, Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, HoABL said they were thrilled to welcome Bachchan as the “first citizen" of The Sarayu, which is located about 15 mins away from the ram temple, and 30 mins away from the Ayodhya international airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amitabh Bachchan’s investment is in the plotted development of the enclave, which will also have a five-star palace hotel in partnership with the Brookfield group-owned Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2028.

Ayodhya has been witnessing massive infrastructure development since 2019, when the Supreme Court awarded the title of the site that housed the Babri Masjid to the Hindus, with a corresponding spike in land prices within the city and on its outskirts towards Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!