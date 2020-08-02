Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19, announced his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him," tweeted Abhishek.

The 44-year-old actor wa admitted to Nanavati hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan.The father-son duo were admitted to hospital on 11 July. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were also tested positive for Covid-19, were recently discharged from the hospital.

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the frontline warriors fighting the pandemic and penned a blog on Instagram.

He wrote, "They relentlessly, selflessly dedicate their time and energy and care as warriors that battle against the CoViD to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients, also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief. Here where I lie in treatment under them at Nanavati Hospital they share with me their prayers that they recite each day."

