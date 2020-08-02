Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan said on Sunday his father Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus but he continues to be Covid-19 positive due to comorbidities.

"I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," said the 44-year-old actor on Twitter.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

The father-son duo were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on 11 July.

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek wrote Amitabh will now be resting at home.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

Abhishek’s wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for Covid-19.

Amitabh expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for their continued support and prayers.

"I have tested COVID - have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers, duas of near and dear and friends fans EF and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this," Amitabh wrote on Twitter.

Senior Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo that opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video due to the covid-19 pandemic. Junior Bachchan appeared in an Amazon original called Breathe: Into the Shadows that was made available for streaming days before he tested positive.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via