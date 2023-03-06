Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is also known as ‘Big B’ got injured during a movie shoot in Hyderabad. Amitabh Bachchan got injured while filming an action sequence in the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer multi-lingual sci-fi movie, titled "Project K", which will release in theatres on January 12 next year. The film features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

In a post on his personal blog, the 80-year-old actor said his "rib cartilage popped broke" and there is a "muscle tear to the right rib cage". Before flying back to Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest.

Amitabh Bachchan shared an update on his injury and wrote," In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured.. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage.. canceled shoot did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home.. strapping has been done and rest been advocated.. yes painful.. on movement and breathing will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur.. some medication is on also for pain

So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs..

I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities. but yes in rest and generally lying around.

It shall be difficult or let me say. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jaisa Gate this evening.. so do not come and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming.

All else is well.."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Project K" also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

*With agency inputs