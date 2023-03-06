Amitabh Bachchan gets injured during 'Project K' film shoot in Hyderabad; shares health update2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM IST
- Amitabh Bachchan got injured while filming an action sequence in the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer multi-lingual sci-fi movie, titled 'Project K'
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is also known as ‘Big B’ got injured during a movie shoot in Hyderabad. Amitabh Bachchan got injured while filming an action sequence in the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer multi-lingual sci-fi movie, titled "Project K", which will release in theatres on January 12 next year. The film features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.
