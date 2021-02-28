Amitabh Bachchan hints at undergoing surgery

The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his followers whom he calls his 'extended family' via social media, was also one of the first Indian film personalities to be diagnosed with coronavirus last year.
Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan, 45, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 47, had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020. His granddaughter, Aaradhya (nine) too had contracted the virus.
They were admitted to a private hospital here for treatment and were discharged later.
Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in sports-drama "Jhund", directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, which debuts in theatres on June 18. His other release for the year, "Chehre", will open theatrically on April 30.
