OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amitabh Bachchan hints at undergoing surgery
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (PTI)
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (PTI)

Amitabh Bachchan hints at undergoing surgery

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 02:15 PM IST PTI

  • In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, the 78-year-old actor gave an update to his fans and followers
  • 'medical condition .. surgery .. can't write (sic)' Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Saturday

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he has a "medical condition" for which he needs to undergo a surgery.

It is unclear if the medical procedure is complete.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Cold war-era defense system to get upgrade to counter Russia, China

5 min read . 02:02 PM IST
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)

Pakistan may resume import of cotton from India: Report

3 min read . 01:58 PM IST
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian

Bringing petroleum products under GST will be good move: Chief economic advisor

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre in Pune

Maharashtra: Night curfew extended in Pune as Covid-19 cases rise

2 min read . 02:03 PM IST

In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, the 78-year-old actor gave an update to his fans and followers.

"medical condition .. surgery .. can't write (sic)" Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Saturday.

The actor recently shared the details about the projects his family members -- wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan -- were currently working on.

Amitabh Bachchan had also said he would soon start shooting for filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next film.

The screen icon was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", which had a digital premiere last year in the wake of the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

One of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan was recently shooting for "MayDay", directed by and starring Ajay Devgan.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his followers whom he calls his 'extended family' via social media, was also one of the first Indian film personalities to be diagnosed with coronavirus last year.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan, 45, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 47, had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020. His granddaughter, Aaradhya (nine) too had contracted the virus.

They were admitted to a private hospital here for treatment and were discharged later.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in sports-drama "Jhund", directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, which debuts in theatres on June 18. His other release for the year, "Chehre", will open theatrically on April 30.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout