Business News/ News / India/  Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised, Big B undergoes angioplasty in leg at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital: Report

Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised, Big B undergoes angioplasty in leg at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital: Report

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been hospitalised.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, during the inaugural Indian Street Premier League ISPL- T10 tennis ball tournament at the Dadoji Kondadev stadium, in Mumbai on March 14. (ANI Photo)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, 81, has been hospitalised. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, News18 reported. It was not immediately known what prompted the veteran actor to get medical help. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Bachchan is being “treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart," the publication added while citing sources. “An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart," the insider added.

Hours before reports about him getting hospitalised emerged, Big B posted on X (formerly Twitter) in his signature style by mentioning the number of post. In his post n. 4,950, he wrote, “in gratitude ever".

In another post, also numbered T 4950, he wrote, “Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo, Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo (Open your eyes, hear if you can, Majhi Mumbai will emerge victorious. It’s time you accept this)" while sharing a promotional video of his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team, Majhi Mumbai.

On March 14, Majhi Mumbai won against Chennai Singams, owned by Tamil star Suriya, by 58 runs with Abhishek Dalhor's outstanding performance. Bachchan’s team have made it to the final of the first ISPL - T10 league.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies

Amitabh Bachchan, along with Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, will be seen in Prabhas, Disha Patani's Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati.

He is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan, written and directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The movie also stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

He turned to playback singing for the upcoming Kannada movie Butterfly, directed by Ramesh Aravind. The movie stars Parul Yadav and Elli Avram.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
