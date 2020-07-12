Amitabh Bachchan has been reported to be stable with mild symptoms. He is currently admitted in the isolation unit according to the Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.

Both Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek, 44, were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19. They have undergone rapid antigen testing, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Tope said that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday.

In a video message late on Saturday night, Tope wished a speedy recovery to father-son duo.

"Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan underwent Antigen test and they have tested positive for COVID-19. Other family members including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also tested and their results will come tomorrow (Sunday)," he said.

"As Bachchan ji has specifically said in his tweet that all people who came in contact with him past five to seven days should get tested and quarantine themselves. I pray to god that Amitabh Bachchan Ji recovers from this soon," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Many fans took to Twitter as well expressing concern and wishing a rapid recovery for both father and son. Other celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Mahesh Babu and even former Pakistani cricketer Shohaib Akhtar offered their wishes via Twitter.

With Inputs from ANI

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated