Home / News / India /  Amitabh Bachchan likely to revive weekly meet-and-greet with fans as COVID curbs ease

Amitabh Bachchan likely to revive weekly meet-and-greet with fans as COVID curbs ease

Now that the Maharashtra government has lifted all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks, the 79-year-old actor said the fan activity might resume.
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Before the pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan used to meet-and-greet his fans every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu. 
  • However, he had called off the weekly activity in March 2020 putting an end to a 38-year-old tradition.

With COVID-19 situation stabilising in the country, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hinted that he is planning to restart his routine of meet-and-greet with his fans every Sunday. The exercise was suspended for 2 years due to COVID-19. 

Before the pandemic, the actor used to meet-and-greet his fans every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu. However, he had called off the weekly activity in March 2020 putting an end to a 38-year-old tradition.

Now that the Maharashtra government has lifted all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks, the 79-year-old actor said the fan activity might resume.

"Alright .. the news about the city of Mumbai is that no more masks and protocol of COVID .. which comes as a blessing .. and the restrictions of flights in the International to be given operations as normal ..

"So hopefully travel from far off lands shall be in permission .. and perhaps the Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on the Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions .. Such a desire to look forward to when I am back," Bachchan wrote on his blog adding that he is currently shooting for a project outside the city.

The veteran actor but didn't specify the name of the film he was shooting for.

Bachchan has a packed slate with films like "Uunchai", directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and "Good Bye", both in production.

