Amitabh Bachchan most recognised celebrity in India, says report

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is among the most recognised celebrity in the country, according to Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser report released Monday.
Bachchan garnered the highest-ever recognition score of 92%. “He is perceived to be a global personality, self-made, relatable, influencer, fit and energetic, sophisticated and trustworthy. These factors make him a compelling brand ambassador for a range of products," according to findings of the research.
Bachchan, 79, leads other celebrities such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan.
For the research, celebrities are ranked as per brand endorser (BE) score results. They are tracked on various metrics such as likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, recognition.
Bachchan scored high in the All India Rank BE Score, ranking third in west and north zone, and ninth in the south zone, and 11 in east, the consumer insights provider said.
Bachchan has a strong presence and mark in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat, according to the brand endorser report.
“Bachchan is one of the most ubiquitous personality endorsing various brands, providing voice overs with his trademark baritone, acting in diverse Indian films and Hollywood and hosting one of the longest running game shows on Indian Television," it said.
Recently, Coca-Cola’s mango drink brand Maaza put out a festival season campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, along with actress and model Pooja Hegde. Bachchan is also set to return with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati that will premier next month.
