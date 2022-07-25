Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Amitabh Bachchan most recognised celebrity in India, says report

Amitabh Bachchan most recognised celebrity in India, says report

Various factors make Amitabh Bachchan a compelling brand ambassador for a range of products
2 min read . 01:21 PM ISTLivemint

  • Celebrities are tracked on various metrics such as likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, recognition and then ranked as per brand endorser (BE) scores

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is among the most recognised celebrity in the country, according to Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser report released Monday.

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is among the most recognised celebrity in the country, according to Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser report released Monday.

Bachchan garnered the highest-ever recognition score of 92%. “He is perceived to be a global personality, self-made, relatable, influencer, fit and energetic, sophisticated and trustworthy. These factors make him a compelling brand ambassador for a range of products," according to findings of the research.

Bachchan garnered the highest-ever recognition score of 92%. “He is perceived to be a global personality, self-made, relatable, influencer, fit and energetic, sophisticated and trustworthy. These factors make him a compelling brand ambassador for a range of products," according to findings of the research.

Bachchan, 79, leads other celebrities such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan.

Bachchan, 79, leads other celebrities such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan.

For the research, celebrities are ranked as per brand endorser (BE) score results. They are tracked on various metrics such as likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, recognition.

For the research, celebrities are ranked as per brand endorser (BE) score results. They are tracked on various metrics such as likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, recognition.

Bachchan scored high in the All India Rank BE Score, ranking third in west and north zone, and ninth in the south zone, and 11 in east, the consumer insights provider said.

Bachchan scored high in the All India Rank BE Score, ranking third in west and north zone, and ninth in the south zone, and 11 in east, the consumer insights provider said.

Bachchan has a strong presence and mark in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat, according to the brand endorser report.

Bachchan has a strong presence and mark in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat, according to the brand endorser report.

“Bachchan is one of the most ubiquitous personality endorsing various brands, providing voice overs with his trademark baritone, acting in diverse Indian films and Hollywood and hosting one of the longest running game shows on Indian Television," it said.

“Bachchan is one of the most ubiquitous personality endorsing various brands, providing voice overs with his trademark baritone, acting in diverse Indian films and Hollywood and hosting one of the longest running game shows on Indian Television," it said.

Recently, Coca-Cola’s mango drink brand Maaza put out a festival season campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, along with actress and model Pooja Hegde. Bachchan is also set to return with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati that will premier next month.

Recently, Coca-Cola’s mango drink brand Maaza put out a festival season campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, along with actress and model Pooja Hegde. Bachchan is also set to return with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati that will premier next month.

Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser Report covered more than 550 celebrities across domains in the country. For this study, about 5,100 respondents were surveyed across 36 cities in the country.

Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser Report covered more than 550 celebrities across domains in the country. For this study, about 5,100 respondents were surveyed across 36 cities in the country.

Praveen Nijhara, Chief Executive Officer, Hansa Research, said the study aids marketers to take informed decisions and improve the overall return of investment (ROI) in celebrity engagement.

Praveen Nijhara, Chief Executive Officer, Hansa Research, said the study aids marketers to take informed decisions and improve the overall return of investment (ROI) in celebrity engagement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.