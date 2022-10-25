Bharat Mata Ki Jai, says Amitabh Bachchan as UK to get first Indian-origin PM

Speaking about his work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Sooraj Barjtaya the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. Apart from that he also has a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite Deepika Padukone and Prabhas and 'The Intern' in his kitty.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}