Bharat Mata Ki Jai, says Amitabh Bachchan as UK to get first Indian-origin PM

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, lauded Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
The megastar took to his social media and wrote, "Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." In the picture, Amitabh could be seen in a dapper look donning a grey hoodie and matching track pants.
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and father in law has also put out his first comments on the elevation of Rishi Sunak as Britain's prime minister. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of billionaire Narayana Murthy.
"Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success," Murthy said in first first reaction emailed to news agency PTI. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."
PM Modi also congratulated Rishi Sunak on Monday and said he is looking forward to working closely together on global issues.
"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi tweeted.
Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak, on Monday, became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.
Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.
After she was forced to step down just 45 days into office, Truss became the shortest-serving British PM. Standing before 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she recognizes she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.
Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.
An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was recently rushed to a hospital after he cut a vein on his left calf. The cinema icon, who turned 80 earlier this year, shared the news on his official blog and said he had received stitches to control the bleeding.
"A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calve and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of team of staff and docs in time..," Bachchan wrote.
"The throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those 3-4 hours on each episode, does take care of the... Its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope... Its quite fresh and with opinion and advice (sic)," he added.
Speaking about his work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Sooraj Barjtaya the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. Apart from that he also has a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite Deepika Padukone and Prabhas and 'The Intern' in his kitty.
