Amitabh Bachchan praises IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath; 'huge fan', she says

Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, on Friday tweeted a video from TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in which host Amitabh Bachchan praised her while asking a question about her.

"The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019," asked Bachchan as Gopinath's image emerged on the screen.

"Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate her to the economy," he then says as he went on to list out four options to the contestant.

Gopinath tweeted from the verified Twitter account that the video was special to her especially since she is a huge fan of Bachchan, who she addressed as the "Greatest of All Time".

Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021

The Kolkata-born Gopinath, who is now an American national, wrote on Twitter that she was unlikely to “get over this" moment.

Bachchan later responded to her tweet saying, "I meant every word I said about you on the show."

thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .. 🙏 https://t.co/VuyJCjfyCI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2021

