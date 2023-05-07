Amitabh Bachchan ‘warns’ fans against visiting Jalsa today, ‘keep away…’

Amitabh Bachchan has cautioned his fans that he may not be able to meet them at Jalsa on Sunday due to his professional commitments.
Amitabh Bachchan has cautioned his fans that he may not be able to meet them at Jalsa on Sunday due to his professional commitments.
The veteran actor has been meeting a large crowd of fans who gather outside his Mumbai residence every Sunday.
The veteran actor has been meeting a large crowd of fans who gather outside his Mumbai residence every Sunday.
Amitabh wrote, "The human speaks and thinks with speed now .. the expression and the brevity of the express .. the understanding by the other in no uncertain terms and conditions, that this is what it is .. take or leave .. and when they have left the environ of discuss you sit and wonder where we are all going ..."
Amitabh wrote, "The human speaks and thinks with speed now .. the expression and the brevity of the express .. the understanding by the other in no uncertain terms and conditions, that this is what it is .. take or leave .. and when they have left the environ of discuss you sit and wonder where we are all going ..."
He also added, "Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance.. so a warning in advance to keep away ..."
He also added, "Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance.. so a warning in advance to keep away ..."
Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy shooting for the courtroom drama thriller 'Section 84,' has shared his thoughts on his blog, stating that the filming is exhausting him. He expressed that the shooting process is taking a toll on him.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy shooting for the courtroom drama thriller 'Section 84,' has shared his thoughts on his blog, stating that the filming is exhausting him. He expressed that the shooting process is taking a toll on him.
I must confess that the film Section 84 IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home .. much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance .." he wrote.
I must confess that the film Section 84 IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home .. much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance .." he wrote.
Amitabh Bachchan had put all his work commitments on hold after he was injured during an action sequence while shooting for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' in Hyderabad in March. However, he has now resumed work, and is shooting for Ribhu Dasgupta's 'Section 84'. The film features an ensemble cast including Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur. It is a Reliance Entertainment production, presented in association with Jio Studios, and Film Hangar.
Amitabh Bachchan had put all his work commitments on hold after he was injured during an action sequence while shooting for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' in Hyderabad in March. However, he has now resumed work, and is shooting for Ribhu Dasgupta's 'Section 84'. The film features an ensemble cast including Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur. It is a Reliance Entertainment production, presented in association with Jio Studios, and Film Hangar.
Amitabh Bachchan is set to host the 15th season of the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), and registrations for the show are currently open. Amitabh has been the host of the show since its inception in 2000, with the exception of the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
Amitabh Bachchan is set to host the 15th season of the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), and registrations for the show are currently open. Amitabh has been the host of the show since its inception in 2000, with the exception of the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's 'Project K', which stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as well. The film is a bilingual production shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and has been filmed across multiple locations.
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's 'Project K', which stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as well. The film is a bilingual production shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and has been filmed across multiple locations.