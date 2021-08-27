The Mumbai police department has transferred a head constable amid reports of him allegedly earning ₹1.5 crore annually.

The Police head constable, Jitendra Shinde, was posted as megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard in 2015.

The Mumbai Police has provided show Kaun Banega Crorepati's host Bachchan 'X' category security. Therefore, Shinde became a part of that security cover after he was given the responsibility of being the actor's bodyguard in 2015.

However, as per the guidelines, a police constable cannot continue on the same post beyond five years. Besides, a media report recently claimed that Shinde earned ₹1.5 crore annual income while being posted as the superstar's bodyguard.

Sources of PTI news agency in the police department said that Shinde is one of the trusted bodyguards and could be spotted with Bachchan as part of his security cover. Shinde's wife runs an agency, which provides security guards to prominent personalities, they said.

The state government was also verifying whether Shinde had informed authorities about his annual income and his assets and whether he was drawing a second salary from other sources which are prohibited as per the state's law.

As per Maharashtra's service rules, a Government servant cannot accept a salary from two establishments.

