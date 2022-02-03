Film actor Amitabh Bachchan is known to have sold off his Delhi's Gulmohar Park property Sopaan for ₹23 crore.

Bachchan has several properties in Mumbai where he lives with his wife Jaya Bachchan. His son Abhishek Bachchan and Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also lives in their Mumbai house ‘Jalsa’.

This Delhi residence housed Amitabh's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

View Full Image Sopaan- The Gulmohar Park proerty of Amitabh Bachchan

The Gulmohar Park property has been purchased by the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years, a report on Economic Times stated.

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset," Avni told the publication.

“Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates," said Pradeep Prajapati, a real estate agent from South Delhi.

According to data obtained by Zapkey, the registry of Amitabh's 418.05 square-metre home was completed on December 7, 2021.

Amitabh recently rented out his duplex worth ₹31 crore in Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. Kirti Sanon has rented the property from him for ₹10 lakh per month for two years.

