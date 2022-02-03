Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Amitabh Bachchan's Delhi house ‘Sopaan’ sells off for 23cr. Details here

Amitabh Bachchan's Delhi house ‘Sopaan’ sells off for 23cr. Details here

The house named Sopaan, located in Delhi's Gulmohar Park, is said to have been sold for 23 crore
1 min read . 02:36 PM IST Livemint

Film actor Amitabh Bachchan is known to have sold off his Delhi's Gulmohar Park property Sopaan for 23 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Film actor Amitabh Bachchan  is known to have sold off his Delhi's Gulmohar Park property Sopaan for 23 crore. 

Film actor Amitabh Bachchan  is known to have sold off his Delhi's Gulmohar Park property Sopaan for 23 crore. 

Bachchan has several properties in Mumbai where he lives with his wife Jaya Bachchan. His son Abhishek Bachchan  and Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also lives in their Mumbai house ‘Jalsa’. 

Bachchan has several properties in Mumbai where he lives with his wife Jaya Bachchan. His son Abhishek Bachchan  and Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also lives in their Mumbai house ‘Jalsa’. 

This Delhi residence housed Amitabh's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

This Delhi residence housed Amitabh's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

View Full Image
Sopaan- The Gulmohar Park proerty of Amitabh Bachchan
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Sopaan- The Gulmohar Park proerty of Amitabh Bachchan
Click on the image to enlarge

The Gulmohar Park property has been purchased by the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years, a report on Economic Times stated. 

The Gulmohar Park property has been purchased by the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years, a report on Economic Times stated. 

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset," Avni told the publication.

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset," Avni told the publication.

“Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates," said Pradeep Prajapati, a real estate agent from South Delhi.

“Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates," said Pradeep Prajapati, a real estate agent from South Delhi.

According to data obtained by Zapkey, the registry of Amitabh's 418.05 square-metre home was completed on December 7, 2021.

According to data obtained by Zapkey, the registry of Amitabh's 418.05 square-metre home was completed on December 7, 2021.

Amitabh recently rented out his duplex worth 31 crore in Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. Kirti Sanon has rented the property from him for 10 lakh per month for two years.

Amitabh recently rented out his duplex worth 31 crore in Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. Kirti Sanon has rented the property from him for 10 lakh per month for two years.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!