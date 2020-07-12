After Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were confirmed positive for Covid-19 test, the house of the actor has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

An ANI tweet shows pictures of Jalsa, the actor’s house being sealed as a containment zone. The authorities put up banners on outside Jalsa to demarcate the sealed zone.

Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.



Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive and both have been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/X3KZ3nziwI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

The actors were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital last night. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope claimed that both Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek, 44, were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19. According to the latest updates, both are showing mild coronavirus symptoms and are admitted in the isolation unit.

The family and staff, including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are being tested for coronavirus. According to Maharashtra’s Health Minister, the results of the tests will be out today.

Another popular Bollywood star, Rekha's house was also sealed after a staff member working at the premises of here bunglow was found Covid-19 positive.

Multiple celebrities came forward to express their concern and wish a speedy recovery to the bollywood stars.

