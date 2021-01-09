Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account now has 45 million followers

The actor had joined the microblogging website in May, 2010 and has been active on the platform. Thanking a fan of his, Jasmine Jani, who posted a picture of him and his father, Bachchan tweeted the photo and recalled one of his significant memories with him.

"Thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more," Bachchan said adding that the picture was from when he came back home surviving the accident at the shoot of his film, Coolie. "Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident," he said.

"T 3777 - The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more ..Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident ..Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down !A concerned little Abhishek looks on !," Bachchan tweeted.

T 3777 - The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more ..

Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident ..

Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down !

A concerned little Abhishek looks on ! pic.twitter.com/vFC98UQCDE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 9, 2021

The movie star had met with a fatal accident in 1982 while shooting an action scene for his movie Coolie. Famously known for numbering his tweets on the social media site, Amitabh Bachchan is also present on other social media platforms like, Instagram and Facebook.

After easing the Covid-19 restrictions in the country, Bachchan has resumed his work in movies like Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and has also recently joined Mayday, a film directed by actor and filmmaker, Ajay Devgn.

He is also currently the host of the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via