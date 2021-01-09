Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account now has 45 million followers
File photo: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account now has 45 million followers

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The veteran actor had joined the microblogging website in May 2010
  • Amitabh Bachchan is also present on other social media platforms like, Instagram and Facebook

Indian film actor Amitabh Bachchan now has 45 million followers on his Twitter account.

Indian film actor Amitabh Bachchan now has 45 million followers on his Twitter account.

The actor had joined the microblogging website in May, 2010 and has been active on the platform. Thanking a fan of his, Jasmine Jani, who posted a picture of him and his father, Bachchan tweeted the photo and recalled one of his significant memories with him.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CBI books Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd in over 4,736 cr bank fraud

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Probe ordered, guilty will be punished: Maharashtra CM on Bhandara fire

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

COVID vaccine roll out: Delhi Govt school teachers included in frontline workers

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST

Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 with over 50 people missing after taking off

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST

The actor had joined the microblogging website in May, 2010 and has been active on the platform. Thanking a fan of his, Jasmine Jani, who posted a picture of him and his father, Bachchan tweeted the photo and recalled one of his significant memories with him.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CBI books Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd in over 4,736 cr bank fraud

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Probe ordered, guilty will be punished: Maharashtra CM on Bhandara fire

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

COVID vaccine roll out: Delhi Govt school teachers included in frontline workers

1 min read . 04:28 PM IST

Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 with over 50 people missing after taking off

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more," Bachchan said adding that the picture was from when he came back home surviving the accident at the shoot of his film, Coolie. "Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident," he said.

"T 3777 - The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more ..Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident ..Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down !A concerned little Abhishek looks on !," Bachchan tweeted.

The movie star had met with a fatal accident in 1982 while shooting an action scene for his movie Coolie. Famously known for numbering his tweets on the social media site, Amitabh Bachchan is also present on other social media platforms like, Instagram and Facebook.

After easing the Covid-19 restrictions in the country, Bachchan has resumed his work in movies like Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and has also recently joined Mayday, a film directed by actor and filmmaker, Ajay Devgn.

He is also currently the host of the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.