Amitabh Bachchan's voice message for Raju Srivastava: Here’s what Big B said

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, 58, had a heart attack on August 10
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan left Raju Srivastava a voice message. The message was read out to Srivastava while he was on the ventilator.
According to Raju's close friends who were there at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Bachchan asked Raju in the message to wake up because there was still a lot of work to be done (Utho, abhi bahot kaam karna hai). Over the phone, Amitabh also got to know his wife Shikha. Big B assured her that God would soon heal the comedy veteran.
According to medical authorities on August 14, the condition of the well-known comedian and actor has not improved despite being kept on life support in the intensive care unit (ICU). The stand-up comedian, 58, had a heart attack on August 10 and was sent to the AIIMS Delhi. The same day, he had an angioplasty.
"Srivastava remains critical and on life support. There has been no improvement in his condition. He continues to be unconscious. He suffered brain damage after a heart attack," the source told PTI.
The comedian's condition is "stable", according to a statement sent by Srivastava's family on August 12 night on his official Instagram page.
"Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement.
The family also requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated". The comedian suffered a heart attack while working out in this hotel's gym. Srivastava, who has been involved in the entertainment sector since the late 1980s, won praise after taking part in "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" inaugural season in 2005.
He has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three. Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.
(With agency inputs)
