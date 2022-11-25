Amitabh Bachchan seeks security of personality rights, here's what Delhi HC says1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:35 PM IST
Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appeared for Amitabh Bachchan.
Bollywood legend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his image, name, voice, and personality rights. Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appeared for the megastar of Indian film industry, according to the news agency ANI.