Bollywood legend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his image, name, voice, and personality rights. Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appeared for the megastar of Indian film industry, according to the news agency ANI.

The court, while hearing the actor's petition "against the world at large" today, Friday, November 25, passed an interim order restraining people at large from infringing the personality and publicity rights of the veteran actor.

In the order, Justice Navin Chawla said, “It cannot be disputed that Amitabh Bachchan is a popular personality and is also represented in many advertisements. He is aggrieved by the defendants who were using his personality attributed to promote their own businesses, good and services, without his permission."

“The actor is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm due to such activities. It can also bring disrepute to him. Hence, keeping all these things in view, an interim order has been passed," the judge further noted.

The high court also issued directions to the telecom service providers and authorities on the prayers made in the lawsuit.

During the hearing today, Salve began his arguments by showing the court that what prompted Amitabh Bachchan to file a case in the matter. He cited examples of some advertisements which had the veteran actor's face.

Apart form lottery advertisements, Salve also stated that someone is making t-shirts and putting Amitabh Bachchan's face on them, while someone is selling his posters, and someone has registered a domain name on the actor's name ‘amitabhbachchan.com’.

According to the lawsuit, the Bollywood legend's name, image, and voice were being used by mobile application developers to conduct lotteries. The violator also used KBC logo.

