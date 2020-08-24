Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting, says KBC set looks like a laboratory

NEW DELHI : Having recovered from coronavirus, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has now started shooting for the 12th season of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). Describing the KBC set, where the crew is wearing PPE kits, he said it looks like a sea of blue.

"There is a loss of camaraderie .. no one speaks unless its work related .. its like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound," Big B wrote on his blog. This is the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots that the 77-year-old actor visited a film/TV set.

"It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It's a sea of limited blue on set.

"Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19," Bachchan wrote.

"Recognised faces now unrecognisable and the doubts whether we are in the right place, with the right people but we muster up the fears and be on. There is great consideration and care being extended. All precautions carefully worked out and followed."

The "Gulabo Sitabo" star said precautions had been taken earlier too "in times of distress" but this was "severe."

"It's personal. This time they know its fatality, God forbid, and that lingers. The lightheartedness has sealed itself, isolated, do the do and leave."

The actor shared pictures of himself from the shoot, where he was seen in two outfits- a three-piece and a bandhgala suit.

Bachchan also shared with fans an advice given to him by his doctors.

"The breathing insistent from the Hospital, keep at it, move the lungs, keep them healthy, hold the breath for 45 seconds minimum, border line...".

'KBC' announced in May that it's set to make its selection process completely digital amid the pandemic. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 11 seasons with the 12th edition being in the production stage at present.

