New Delhi: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for covid-19, and has been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted for more than three weeks.

His son Abhishek Bachchan, who had also tested positive, tweeted, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

“I, unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he added.

The Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya had tested positive last month. The last two tested negative and were discharged soon after.

Senior Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo that opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video due to the covid-19 pandemic. Junior Bachchan appeared in an Amazon original called Breathe:Into the Shadows that launched days before he tested positive.

