Home >News >India >Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for coronavirus, both admitted to hospital
Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek
Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for coronavirus, both admitted to hospital

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 11:05 PM IST Lata Jha

  • 'Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital,' tweeted Abhishek
  • Bollywood has so far not reported too many covid cases except playback singer Kanika Kapoor and and Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar

New Delhi: Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek have tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday evening. Senior Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai was complaining of breathing problems. He confirmed the same in a tweet.

“I have tested covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he wrote.

News of son Abhishek testing positive followed soon after.


The 77-year old senior actor was last seen in Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo that released on Amazon Prime Video. Two films, Jhund and Chehre are ready for release while he is yet to complete Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Son Abhishek just released an Amazon original, Breathe: Into the Shadows this Friday.

Bollywood had so far not reported too many covid cases except playback singer Kanika Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Actor Amitabh Bachchan in 'Break the stigma' campaign.

Govt launches #Breakthestigma campaign with Amitabh Bachchan for covid survivors

1 min read . 12 May 2020
Office rooms and corridors being sanitised at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru (ANI)

Karnataka: Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from 14-22 July as Covid-19 cases rise

3 min read . 11 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout