New Delhi: Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek have tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday evening. Senior Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai was complaining of breathing problems. He confirmed the same in a tweet.

“I have tested covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he wrote.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

News of son Abhishek testing positive followed soon after.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020





The 77-year old senior actor was last seen in Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo that released on Amazon Prime Video. Two films, Jhund and Chehre are ready for release while he is yet to complete Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Son Abhishek just released an Amazon original, Breathe: Into the Shadows this Friday.

Bollywood had so far not reported too many covid cases except playback singer Kanika Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar.

