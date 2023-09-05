Amitabh Bachchan tweets ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ amid India 'renaming' row

Amid the row over renaming India as 'Republic of Bharat ' gaining momentum, a recent post by superstar Amitabh Bachchan on 5 September divided the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bachchan's remarks arrived amid an opposition uproar over the dinner invite mentioning 'President of Bharat'.

The superstar took to X -- formally Twitter -- and wrote, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai (victory to Mother India)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the tweet, Bachchan also added a Tricolour emoji and a red flag emoji to his tweet. Till now, it has received 375.9K views and 3,247 reposts, with multiple people commenting on it.

India vs Bharat debate: The debate over the India vs Bharat took a political turn when invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 was circulated on social media, in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual ‘President of India’.

The invite by President Droupadi Murmu was sent to foreign leaders and chief ministers, who will be attending the weekend G20 summit in national capital. The mega event will feature US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and other world leaders.

On this, several political leaders raised objection, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who even cited Article 1 in the Constitution and accused the government of assaulting the idea of Union of States. While BJP leaders hailed the use of Bharat.

Commenting on the row, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said the entire country is demanding that the word 'Bharat' should be used instead of India. “The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the Republic of Bharat. “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL," he said in a tweet.

With agency inputs.