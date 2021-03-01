OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amitabh Bachchan undergoes eye surgery, says progress is slow
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (PTI)
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (PTI)

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes eye surgery, says progress is slow

2 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 04:02 PM IST PTI

In the long blog post, the actor compared his situation to that of West Indies great Gary Sobers and recalled an incident he had heard about the former cricketer

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed he has undergone an eye surgery and hoped "all shall be well".

The 78-year-old actor wrote on his official blog that "the best is being done" and quipped that he be excused for any typing errors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Former US President Donald Trump

In first speech after WH exit, Trump raises climate issue; says India, China not clean

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
You are trying to embarrass me, says Rahul Gandhi as the schoolgirl puts forward the 15-push-up challenge.

Rahul Gandhi impresses netizens with push-ups. Seen it yet? Watch video

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST
According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co, which operates four 400kV (kilo-volt) transmission lines fetching power to Mumbai, the blackout was because of pending maintenance work at substations and a mismatch between power demand and supply, which caused key transmission lines to trip

Chinese group likely behind Mumbai October blackout, say cybersecurity firm

1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
File photo: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of the Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi.

COVID-19 vaccine: Soon, you can walk-in and take jabs without pre-registration

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST

"Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," Bachchan wrote.

In the long blog post, the actor compared his situation to that of West Indies great Gary Sobers and recalled an incident he had heard about the former cricketer.

Bachchan said while he was unsure if the story was "authentic', his current struggle with typing resembled one of Sobers' innings where he batted to save his team, drunk.

"At a cricket match with a strong opponent, WI was not in a very good position and looked to lose the game. Gary Sobers, sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few. When his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred.

"When asked how did he do it, he said, 'when I went out I was seeing three balls, I was hitting the middle one.' My eye condition is somewhat similar. I am seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button," Bachchan joked.

On a serious note, the screen icon said he may have to get a surgery in the other eye.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Bachchan hoped he would recover before the shoot of his next film with director Vikas Bahl.

"My love to all. Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go so its a long haul, hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few. The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled ''Good Bye,''" he wrote.

Bachchan, who had on Saturday written about a medical condition that required surgery, said he is spending his days with "nothing to do" as he cannot read, write and see because of the surgery.

"So just sitting there in oblivion, eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music, which is not a very convincing pastime unless of course it is being created. But that too is ‘out of bounds’ for the moment."

The screen icon wrote he was overwhelmed with the love and support which came his way after he opened up about the medical condition on Saturday.

Calling it an "emotional moment", Bachchan wrote, "I never expect it and when it comes, it's overwhelming. Thank you, deeply touched.

"What would I ever do without the love and affection I get from this grateful caring and loving family," he added. PTI JUR

BK BK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout