Amitabh Bachchan walks away from pan masala ad

Manisha Kapoor, secretary-General, ASCI said, by law, tobacco advertising is not allowed. “The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 or COTPA, 2003 is an Act of Parliament of India enacted in 2003 to prohibit advertisement of, and to provide for the regulation of trade and commerce in, and production, supply and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products in India. The ASCI code also has clear guidelines in place for advertising of brand extensions of products whose advertising is prohibited by law," Kapoor said, adding that ASCI’s guidelines also state that celebrities should not participate in advertisements of products which by law require a health warning in their ads or packaging.