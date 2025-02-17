Nikhil Nanda, the chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota and son-in-law of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, has been implicated in a serious legal case involving allegations of fraud and abetment to suicide, according to News18 report. The case was registered by the Dataganj Police in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, following a court directive.

Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda. He is also the grandson of Raj Kapoor, and therefore cousin of Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor.

Nikhil Nanda, alongside several executives from his company, is accused of pressuring Jitendra Singh, a tractor dealer, to meet unrealistic sales targets. The News18 report details the accused as Nikhil Nanda, Ashish Baliyan (area manager), Sumit Raghav (sales manager), Dinesh Pant (UP head), Pankaj Bhaskar (financier collection officer), Amit Pant (sales manager), Neeraj Mehra (sales head), and Shishant Gupta (Shahjahanpur dealer).

The complaint was filed by Gyanendra, Singh's brother, who claims that the relentless demands from Nikhil Nanda and his team led to significant distress for Jitendra Singh.

Gyanendra is a resident of Papad Hamzapur village. His brother, Jitendra Singh, previously ran a tractor agency named Jai Kisan Traders in Dataganj alongside his business partner, Lalla Babu.

However, following Lalla Babu’s imprisonment due to a family dispute, Jitendra was left to manage the agency on his own, which has now led to the unfortunate series of events.

The accused are also alleged to have threatened Jitendra with the revocation of his dealership license and the auctioning of his property if sales targets were not met. Jitendra also confided about this to his family.

In his complaint, Gyanendra stated that on November 21, 2024, a group of company officials visited Jitendra and once again pressured him to increase sales, according to News18 report. The very next day, on November 22, Jitendra tragically took his own life.

The formal charges against Nikhil Nanda include fraud and intimidation, with multiple officials from Escorts Kubota also named in the complaint. These include the company's Uttar Pradesh head, area manager, sales manager, and a dealer from Shahjahanpur.