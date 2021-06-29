Amitabh Kant gets one year extension as NITI Aayog CEO

Senior bureaucrat Amitabh Kant has been given extension of one year as chief executive officer (CEO) of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog, showed an official order.

Kant, an Indian Administrative Service official of Kerala cadre, has been instrumental in several policy initiatives of the government including ‘make in India,’ ‘start-up India’ and ‘incredible India’ and has recently been spearheading the ease of doing business initiatives of NITI Aayog.

Kant has also been engaging with civil society organisations extensively as chairperson of a task force set up for covid management.

The tenure of Kant has been extended for a further period of one year beyond 30 June 2021, upto 30 June next year or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the appointments committee of the cabinet said in its order. Kant was earlier given a two-year extension in the current post in June 2019.

Recently, Kant has been playing a key role in NITI Aayog’s initiatives to rank states on their track-record in sustainable development and in formulating policies on key priority areas of the government—clean energy, electric mobility and self-reliance in manufacturing. He is also closely overseeing the efforts to help the most backward districts in the country to prosper.

NITI Aayog has increasingly been playing an important role in policy making by drawing up the initial blueprints for various initiatives of the government including disinvestment and privatisation of banks. In April, Kant said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2021 that despite the impact of the pandemic, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remains absolutely sound and that the country needed to continue on a strong growth path over a long period as the essential reforms across many key sectors have been put in place. “I am quite hopeful that once covid gets over, we will accelerate the pace of growth in a very big way across key sectors," Kant said then.

