Amitabh Kant gets one year extension as NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog has increasingly been playing an important role in policy making by drawing up the initial blueprints for various initiatives of the government including disinvestment and privatisation of banks. In April, Kant said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2021 that despite the impact of the pandemic, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remains absolutely sound and that the country needed to continue on a strong growth path over a long period as the essential reforms across many key sectors have been put in place. “I am quite hopeful that once covid gets over, we will accelerate the pace of growth in a very big way across key sectors," Kant said then.