Amitabh Kant steps down as G20 Sherpa, to shift focus to private sector and policy innovation

New Delhi: India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, who was instrumental in forging consensus among world leaders during India’s G20 presidency amid sharp geopolitical rifts, has stepped down from the role, signalling a move to the private sector.

In a LinkedIn post, Kant said that after 45 years in government service, he was embracing new opportunities outside the public sector. “I now look forward to India’s transformational journey towards Viksit Bharat by supporting free enterprise, start-ups, think tanks and academic institutions,” he wrote.

He told Mint that he would share details of his next steps in due course.

Kant, one of India’s most visible and articulate bureaucrats, played a central role in shaping national initiatives ranging from infrastructure development to the ‘Make in India’ push and the turnaround of over 100 backward districts through the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Previously, as chief executive of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog and later as G20 Sherpa, Kant articulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision on development, innovation, and sustainability. He was deeply involved in policies focused on low-carbon growth, digital infrastructure, and industrial reform.

Kant expressed gratitude to Modi for entrusting him with key developmental roles that “shaped India’s growth trajectory.”

India’s G20 presidency, he said, was a major milestone in his career—“people-centric and inclusive,” with meetings held across all states and union territories. This, he noted, “strengthened cooperative federalism, celebrated local culture, and upgraded infrastructure nationwide.”

He also highlighted India’s role in bringing the African Union into the G20 as a permanent member, calling it a “fulfilment of our commitment to global equity and the voice of the Global South.”

At NITI Aayog, Kant championed the creation of India’s digital public infrastructure and oversaw policy reforms across sectors—from manufacturing and innovation to sustainability. These included the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the Atal Innovation Mission, the green hydrogen push, and support for advanced chemistry cell technology.

Kant said NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Programme transformed the lives of citizens in 115 of India’s most underdeveloped districts.

"We helped lay the foundations for India's digital public infrastructure and pushed policy reforms across sectors—ranging from manufacturing through production linked incentive schemes to innovation through the Atal innovation mission and sustainability through the green hydrogen mission and advanced chemistry cells. These efforts positioned India as a leader in innovation and climate action," Kant said.

Earlier, as secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion (now DPIIT), Kant led reforms that dramatically improved India’s ease of doing business and helped elevate the country by 79 ranks in the World Bank’s global rankings.