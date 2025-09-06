Amity University Lucknow student slapped over 50 times by classmates, video sparks outrage

A disturbing video from Amity University, Lucknow, has gone viral, showing a second-year law student being slapped repeatedly inside a car on campus. The victim, identified as Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, was allegedly assaulted by his classmates on August 26, as per NDTV report.

According to the police complaint filed by Shikhar’s father, Mukesh Kesarwani, five students, Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh, and Aryaman Shukla, have been named in the FIR.

The incident reportedly took place when Shikhar arrived at the university with a friend, Soumya Singh Yadav, who picked him up from Hanhemann Chauraha. As they entered the university parking lot, a group of students approached and asked Shikhar to speak with them.

45 minutes of threats and assault In his complaint, Mukesh said his son was forced to sit inside Soumya’s car, where he was verbally abused and threatened for nearly 45 minutes before the assault turned physical.

“On August 11, my son had ligament surgery and was still walking with the help of a stick. Despite that, Jahnvi Mishra and Ayush Yadav slapped him 50 to 60 times, hurling abuses at me and my family. They even threatened to kill us,’’ Mukesh alleged.

He further claimed that Vivek Singh and Milay Banerjee recorded the entire attack and later circulated the video on campus. The group also smashed Shikhar’s phone, and when Mukesh visited the college, he was allegedly threatened with similar violence.

Mukesh said the attack has left his son deeply traumatised, adding that he has stopped attending college since the incident, the media outlet reported.

The 101-second clip circulating online shows a female student, seated in the front passenger seat, slapping Shikhar repeatedly while shouting, “Haath neeche!” (Put your hand down) each time he tries to shield himself.

At one point, a male student, addressed as Ayush by others, pushes Shikhar’s hand away and slaps him forcefully, while continuing to hurl abuses.

The female student can also be heard confronting Shikhar over a remark about someone’s character, shouting, “Kya bola tha tumne? Character? Character?” before slapping him multiple times.

Ayush is later heard threatening Shikhar: “Agar main maarna shuru karunga… haath neeche kar!” (If I start hitting you, put your hands down!)

He then instructs another friend, identified as Aryaman, to hold Shikhar’s hand so he can continue hitting him. The assault only stops after other students intervene, telling Ayush that it has gone far enough.

No Official Response From Amity University Yet As of now, Amity University has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. Police have registered a case and are investigating.