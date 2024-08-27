AMLO’s Judicial Overhaul Clears First Hurdle in Mexico Congress

(Bloomberg) -- A key congressional committee approved President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plan to overhaul the Mexican judicial system Monday, paving the way for Congress to consider the controversial proposal that opponents say will put democracy at risk.

The lower house’s constitution committee voted to advance the general text of the plan, which would require that all federal judges in Mexico, including members of the Supreme Court, are elected by popular vote. The committee could still make changes to the bill in subsequent votes, although the main reform — the judicial elections — is virtually guaranteed to remain a part of the legislation.

The plan is a priority for the president known as AMLO, who has characterized it as a way to root out judicial corruption and wants to secure its approval before he leaves office at the end of September. But it has drawn backlash from judges, the Mexican opposition, investors and the US, who all say it will undermine judicial independence and erode checks on the ruling Morena party’s power.

The proposal will require passage by two-thirds majorities in both the lower house and Senate. AMLO’s Morena party and its coalition allies won a supermajority in the lower house in June elections, while finishing just two seats shy of two-thirds control of the Senate.

Lower house debate around the bill could start as soon as next week, when the new Congress begins.

Opponents of the reform push amplified their efforts to stop it ahead of the start of the legislative process. Judicial workers launched nationwide strikes against the proposal last week, while US Ambassador Ken Salazar warned that it would pose a “major risk” to democracy and make it easier for drug cartels to infiltrate the judiciary.

Global companies in Mexico including Nestle SA, AT&T Inc. and MetLife Inc. said the bill being discussed in Congress could discourage investment. The group urged the government to amend the bill so it guarantees judicial independence and adheres to international trade regulations.

AMLO, however, blasted criticisms of his proposal as “ridiculous” during his daily news conference Monday, saying that “the majority agrees that judges should be appointed by the people.”

