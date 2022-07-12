Ammonia, phosphate levels way beyond safety limits in Yamuna

Ammonia levels in water are also harmful for aquatic life because they make it more alkaline. The recent discovery of a large number of dead fish in the Yamuna can also be linked to the ammonia toxicity. “Since the availability of raw water is less, the levels of ammonia have gone up. The levels will come down with the onset of monsoon in Delhi," the spokesperson added. Levels of phosphate, a pollutant which is responsible for a toxic white foam in the river, have also increased from the safety limit of 0.1 PPM to 0.7 PPM. “We have identified new pollutants in the Yamuna which should not be there. The levels of phosphate should be not more than 0.1 PPM but we are observing them to be 0.7 PPM at the moment," a government official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}