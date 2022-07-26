Amount of attention has gone supernova.. will try to keep heads down: Elon Musk

Amount of attention has gone supernova.. will try to keep heads down: Elon Musk3 min read . 08:08 AM IST
- Elon Musk also added that he will try his best to be heads down and focus on doing useful things for civilization.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted to stay out of the public eye as he thinks the amount of attention on him has been supernova.
He also added that he will try his best to be heads down and focus on doing useful things for civilization.
In a Tweet, Musk wrote, “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks. Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization."
This comes a day after news of his alleged affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin ex-wife Nicole Shanahan.
“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!," the Tesla CEO said. “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."
Musk reacted to a Twitter user sharing a Wall Street Journal report that says Musk’s “liaison" with Shanahan led to the couple's divorce filing.
When asked if anything could be done about the report, Elon Musk replied, “Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay.
Also, while replying to his followers on the alleged affair, Elon Musk said that he had not been physically intimate with anyone for a long time. “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)," he wrote.
As per the report, there has been an increase in friction between Musk and Brin, and their teams in recent months.
Some of WSJ sources also claimed that Brin had instructed his financial advisors to sell his individual holdings in Musk's enterprises. It was impossible to determine the size of those investments or whether any transactions had taken place.
Meanwhile, Musk has been in news for all the wrong reasons say it alleged affair with Nicole Shanahan, then Twitter deal to face-off with Donald Trump to his recent shirtless pictures which went viral on a luxury yatch.
Earlier too, Elon was off Twitter for 10 days and returned on 2 July. The Tesla CEO's long absence from Twitter left his more than 100 million followers and media speculating a lot. Later on 9 July, he backed out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter and take it private.
Speaking about the legal battle, Twitter notched an early win in its fight with Elon Musk, after a judge agreed to a fast-track trial in October. Musk's lawyers had pushed for a February 2023 date, but the court in the eastern US state of Delaware hewed closely to the uncertainty-wracked platform's desire for speed and set an October start.
Musk's team argued fiercely against an relatively quick date, saying the core issues are simply too complex. "Billions of actions on their platform have to be analyzed in order for us to get to the bottom of the real issue," said Musk lawyer Andrew Rossman. "The real issue here is what's the percentage of real users on the Twitter platform versus spam or false accounts," he added.
Musk's team argued fiercely against an relatively quick date, saying the core issues are simply too complex. "Billions of actions on their platform have to be analyzed in order for us to get to the bottom of the real issue," said Musk lawyer Andrew Rossman. "The real issue here is what's the percentage of real users on the Twitter platform versus spam or false accounts," he added.